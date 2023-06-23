Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Buys 975 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises 0.9% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 248,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,061. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day moving average of $140.07.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

