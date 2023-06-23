East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

