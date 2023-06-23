E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Autohome makes up approximately 1.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Autohome as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2,036.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 59,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,322. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

