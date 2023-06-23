E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $11.77 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,067 shares during the quarter. KE makes up about 6.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 652.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. New Street Research began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

KE Price Performance

BEKE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 2,831,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,412,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -1.11. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.