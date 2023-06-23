E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 31,628 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.49. 7,905,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,516,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $223.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

