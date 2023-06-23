E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires 84,321 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 178.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,321 shares during the quarter. Dada Nexus accounts for about 0.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 811,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 390,952 shares in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,376. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $376.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DADA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

