Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DY. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of DY opened at $107.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

