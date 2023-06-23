Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 454 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $679.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $669.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $690.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

