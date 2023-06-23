Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 247 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.7 %

GS opened at $319.59 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.91 and a 200 day moving average of $341.59. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

