Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 18,301 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,301 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

