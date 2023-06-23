Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $724,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

