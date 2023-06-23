Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $307.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.06 and a 200-day moving average of $280.22. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.