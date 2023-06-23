Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $30.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $30,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.