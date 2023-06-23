Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.33 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

