Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 6,843 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.74% of Postal Realty Trust worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,360.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $230,376.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $64,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at $860,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

PSTL stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.10 million, a P/E ratio of 103.01, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $17.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 678.62%.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.