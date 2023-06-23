DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DTF opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

