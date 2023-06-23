DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 413.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 294,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 237,287 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.13. 49,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.26. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

