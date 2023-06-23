DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) PT Lowered to GBX 372 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 411 ($5.26) to GBX 372 ($4.76) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DS Smith from GBX 390 ($4.99) to GBX 365 ($4.67) in a research report on Friday.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Price Performance

DITHF stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.