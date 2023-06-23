Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Karen Peacock Sells 4,667 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $120,548.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $603,750.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dropbox Trading Down 0.4 %
Dropbox stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,205,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,011. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
