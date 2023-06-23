Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Karen Peacock Sells 4,667 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $120,548.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $603,750.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.4 %

Dropbox stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,205,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,011. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

