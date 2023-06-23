Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,597 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

