Drive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

