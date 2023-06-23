Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $583.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

