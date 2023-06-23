Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,465,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,361,000 after buying an additional 56,440 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 483,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after acquiring an additional 154,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 93,456 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 123,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.10. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $106.11.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

