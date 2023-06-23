Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.