Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 213.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $66.79 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

