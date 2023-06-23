Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth $418,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $7,132,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average of $153.28. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

