Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.