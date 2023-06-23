Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF from StockNews.com
- MercadoLibre’s Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
- Baidu: Why It’s One Of The Best Chinese Stocks To Own
- Is 3M’s Dividend Really In Danger? $20 Billion In Lawsuits
- FactSet Research Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.