Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

