Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Acquires £7,389.84 in Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Rating) insider Alexandra Innes purchased 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £7,389.84 ($9,455.97).

Dowlais Group Trading Up 1.3 %

LON DWL opened at GBX 123.10 ($1.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,030.83. Dowlais Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.89). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dowlais Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.82) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

