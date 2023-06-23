Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.33. 96,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,767. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

