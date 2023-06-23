Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $678.88. The stock had a trading volume of 94,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $669.76 and its 200-day moving average is $690.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

