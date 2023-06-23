Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $2.36 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
VeriSign Stock Performance
Shares of VRSN traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.94. 74,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $229.72.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VeriSign Profile
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on VeriSign from StockNews.com
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
- Five stocks we like better than VeriSign
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.