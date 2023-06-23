Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $40.88 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.55. 411,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.48 and its 200 day moving average is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.