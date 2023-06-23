Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $931.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $921.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $860.78. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $624.85 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

