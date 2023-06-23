Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.63. The stock had a trading volume of 220,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.