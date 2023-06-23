Dollar Tree, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2026 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

