DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 787,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,742. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

