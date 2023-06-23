Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $14.61

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $14.98. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 3,082,320 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 390,551 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 175,151 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.