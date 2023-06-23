Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $23.10

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $21.95. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 12,600,894 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
