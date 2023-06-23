Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $8.05. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 9,086,334 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $1,441,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $2,092,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 17,340.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 114,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 120,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $708,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.