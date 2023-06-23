Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,876,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,011 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,258,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,701,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $24.36.

