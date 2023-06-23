Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($39.67) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.07) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($50.54) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,890.77 ($49.79).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,330.50 ($42.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The firm has a market cap of £74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,134.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,518.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,579.30. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,275.26 ($41.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,973 ($50.84).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($46.37) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.72 ($10,572.90). Insiders acquired a total of 479 shares of company stock worth $1,668,406 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

