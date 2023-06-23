Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 5,990 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.