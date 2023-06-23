Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises makes up approximately 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 77.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. 21,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Stories

