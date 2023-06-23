Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Graham makes up 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Graham by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Graham by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Graham by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $573.87. 2,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $578.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $681.70.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

