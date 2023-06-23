Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Shares Down 5.1%

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €34.43 ($37.42) and last traded at €34.45 ($37.44). 531,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.32 ($39.47).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.26 and its 200-day moving average is €39.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

