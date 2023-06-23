Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Delhi Bank Stock Performance
Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Delhi Bank has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Delhi Bank from StockNews.com
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than Delhi Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.