Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Delhi Bank Stock Performance

Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Delhi Bank has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

Delhi Bank Company Profile

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

