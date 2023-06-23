Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of DE traded down $8.68 on Friday, reaching $407.01. The stock had a trading volume of 240,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.09 and a 200 day moving average of $403.41. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

