DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0261 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $598,860.08 and approximately $0.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00099242 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014300 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,925,439 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

