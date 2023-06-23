DeepOnion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.18 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $598,897.61 and $0.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00098833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030283 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014110 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,925,374 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

